Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor replacing TUF 31 contestants with his own teammates: “Conor’s gonna get some things that he wants.”

UFC President Dana White has commented on Conor McGregor replacing cast members with his fighters on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

Coached by Michael Chandler and the sport’s biggest superstar, McGregor, it didn’t take long for the first controversy of the latest season of TUF to arise. It had been reported that McGregor had removed fighters competing on the show to make space for his guys.

Dana White responds to accusations

When talking to the media, White was questioned on the situation and would flippantly respond to the line of questioning.

“I have no idea. Who gives a shit?” White began. “These stories that come out of these things… heard something earlier tonight, too. We’re working on all this stuff, and you’re trying to get guys to commit to coach… to do the coaching commitment.

“Especially if you live in Ireland, yeah, Conor’s gonna get some things that he wants.”

White would continue, claiming that any fighter who potentially missed out, would be paid back in some way. White would echo something he has done over the years, that he will ‘take care’ of the fighters.

“Nobody lost an opportunity here,” White said. “If there were guys that were booked to do that, we’ll do something with them. It’s not just like, ‘Hey, see you later, pal. Good luck to ya. Have a good life.’ We’ll figure it out, we’ll take care of these guys.” (H/T BloodyElbow)

Filming for TUF has already started in Las Vegas and is set to air on May 30 until August 15, with McGregor and Chandler set to square off at some point later in the year.

