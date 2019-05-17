Rafael Dos Anjos Will Only Return To Lightweight For Fight Worth The Sacrifice

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight contender Rafael dos Anjos has no plans of returning to lightweight. That is, unless it’s for a fight that is worth the sacrifice.

Dos Anjos was the lightweight champion from 2015 to 2016, but notably struggled with the weight cut in his last two fights against Eddie Alvarez, where he lost his belt, and Tony Ferguson.

The Brazilian would move up to welterweight in 2017 and found a great deal of success as three straight wins saw him earn a shot at the interim title against Colby Covington last summer.

“RDA” would lose to Covington via unanimous decision, before getting outpointed again by Kamaru Usman. He now hopes to snap that two-fight losing skid against Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester this Saturday.

Despite his recent setbacks, Dos Anjos is comfortable at his new weight class, and would only consider moving down under the right circumstances.

One of them would be a fight with Conor McGregor, who he was originally supposed to defend his lightweight title against in 2016 until a foot injury.

“Me and Conor, we’ve been scheduled to fight I think twice,” dos Anjos told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “But we almost, I broke my foot two weeks before that fight, and I didn’t know, but we (were) about to fight in Brazil for the interim welterweight title, that’s what I heard, but I think that fight [at lightweight], if I get several weeks’ notice, like 3-4 months notice, I think I can make that sacrifice.”

Transition To Lightweight

While Dos Anjos had a successful start to his welterweight career, it did take him some time to get fully adjusted to the weight class.

That is why any potential drop to lightweight means he requires the right amount of time to make the transition again. Regardless, he is focused on welterweight for now.

“If I would, I would probably have to have at least three months’ notice that I could do the right transition,” Dos Anjos added. “And I got to change my whole schedule, my whole diet, it’s going to be hard, and it’s got to be the fight that is worth it for the sacrifice. But as of now, I’m just thinking to be on welterweight.”

Dos Anjos and Lee will headline the UFC’s return to Rochester which takes place at the Blue Cross Arena. Lee is notably making his welterweight debut after also struggling to make the 155-pound limit.