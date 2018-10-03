Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman To Headline TUF 28 Finale

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman has been booked in the main event for the upcoming TUF 28 Finale event that goes down later this month. UFC officials confirmed on Tuesday (October 2, 2018) that the former lightweight champion would take on the rising contender in a welterweight bout.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

As seen in the main event of UFC Chile on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on FOX Sports 1, Usman earned his biggest win to date. He was able to defeat former title contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Usman went on record by stating that he believes he deserves a title shot. The reason for this is due to being biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career. Obviously, that has yet to happen.

Dos Anjos was last seen in the Octagon in Chicago at UFC 225 where he lost a unanimous decision to Colby Covington in an interim title fight. Before this fight, had won three consecutive fights over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny and Robbie Lawler. This was all after moving up to welterweight last year. After this fight, He underwent ear surgery.

The Event

TUF 28 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale) is set to take place on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This card also features the heavyweight tournament final and women’s featherweight tournament final for the current season. The reality show was created over a decade ago. Here is the updated card:

Card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

TBA vs. TBA – “TUF 28” heavyweight tournament final

TBA vs. TBA – “TUF 28” women’s featherweight tournament final

Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz

Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Darren Stewart

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Darrell Horcher vs. Roosevelt Roberts