Video: ‘TUF 28’ Coach Robert Whittaker Planning Return To The Octagon

‘TUF 28’ coach Robert Whittaker is planning a return to the octagon in early 2019.

Whittaker has traveled one hell of an injury road in his short tenure as middleweight champion. In his most recent title defense at UFC 225 against Yoel Romero, the champ badly injured both of his hands and tweaked his knee. Surgery was needed to rebuild one of Whittaker’s hands and the other required months of painstaking rehab.

Things, however, appear to be looking up for the Aussie who is coaching opposite Kelvin Gastelum on the final season of The Ultimate Fighter premiering this Wednesday (Aug 29, 2018) on FS1. “TUF 28” Heavy-Hitters will feature both heavyweight and women’s featherweight divisions.

A fitting send-off for the reality show perhaps. Both Whittaker and Gastelum navigated the drama of the TUF house and prevailed. Both men now return as coaches.

Speaking to media members in Los Angeles yesterday (Aug 27, 2018) Whittaker articulated that even though his pending title fight against Gastelum doesn’t have a set date or time, he hopes it to be the early part of 2019.

Regardless of lack of venue or outcome of the show, Whittaker and Gastelum are going to fight for the strap. If the Aussie has it his way it will be sooner rather than later.