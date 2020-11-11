Rafael dos Anjos still has his sights set on a Conor McGregor fight in the future.

Dos Anjos is set to return to the lightweight division this weekend when he faces Paul Felder on short notice in the UFC Vegas 14 headliner.

It will be the Brazilian’s first fight at 155 pounds since 2016 and although he struggled to make the lightweight limit in the past, “RDA” has made a number of changes including his diet as he already weighs 170 pounds.

More than anything, he is looking to reinvent himself after three losses in his last four at welterweight.

“It’s a matter of trying to reinvent myself,” dos Anjos told MMA Fighting. “I moved up to welterweight, I had a good run. I got really close to being double champ. I beat top guys in the welterweight division. I had a good run. I fought for the title, but unfortunately, I lost, and then I lost again and I lost to [Kamaru] Usman and to Leon [Edwards] and the last one to [Michael] Chiesa. Sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone.

“I spoke to Jose Aldo – he came to California – and he told me how much he felt good at 135. I got in touch with him and he put me in contact with his doctor in Brazil. In March of this year, I traveled to Brazil to meet the doctor, and I’m investing in my career. She said if we do good work and a good job we can make it happen.”

It certainly appears Dos Anjos is on the right track as he looks to become a champion again.

And despite his original opponent in Islam Makhachev pulling out, Dos Anjos could be in an even better position to do that with Felder ranked No. 7 as opposed to the former being No. 12.

“This is a new beginning at lightweight,” he said. “I’m going after the title. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] left and the division is wide open.”

There are a number of big matchups for Dos Anjos at lightweight now but the main one that interests him is one with McGregor. The pair were scheduled to meet in 2016 when Dos Anjos was lightweight champion. However, the 36-year-old had to pull out due to a foot injury.

They were later close to being booked at welterweight only for it to not come to fruition. And Dos Anjos is hoping a potential third time will be the charm.

“Tony Ferguson was interim champion,” Dos Anjos added. “Dustin Poirier, interim champion. Justin Gaethje, interim champion. The only champions in that division was me and Conor [McGregor], and I think that’s the fight to make. I think the division is wide open, so why not? I want that fight.”

“… We got close twice. I think that’s the fight that a lot of fans want to see, especially with me returning to lightweight. We were scheduled to fight, and unfortunately, it’s a combat sport. I broke my foot, but here I am again, training hard, working hard and I can’t wait. I’m going to have my hand raised on Nov. 14 and then shoot for the title.”

Do you think we’ll see McGregor vs. Dos Anjos?