Paul Felder is reportedly stepping in to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reports that Felder will be stepping in on five days’ notice to fight Dos Anjos in the event’s headliner. It will remain a five-round lightweight main event and is expected to be officially announced soon.

Per UFC officials, none other than Paul Felder (@felderpaul) is stepping in on FIVE DAYS notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos. STILL a five round fight. STILL 155 pounds. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 9, 2020

Dos Anjos was originally slated to face Islam Makhachev in the headliner until the latter had to pull out on Sunday due to staph infection.

The Brazilian later called for Michael Chandler to step up only to be turned down as the new UFC signing claimed to have other plans. Instead, he will get an arguably better option in Felder who is currently ranked No. 7 in the lightweight rankings.

Felder has not competed since February when he suffered a razor-thin split decision defeat to Dan Hooker. “The Irish Dragon” pondered retirement after the loss but has since changed his mind.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, is returning to the lightweight division for the first time since 2016 as he looks to snap a two-fight losing streak.

