Rafael Dos Anjos & Santiago Ponzinibbio Twitter Beef Could Lead To Fight

Rafael Dos Anjos & Santiago Ponzinibbio clearly want to fight each other after yet another heated exchange through the power of social media. This isn’t the first time that these two stars traded words. Now, it just appears that it’s a matter of time before they step into the Octagon and settle their differences.

The only difference between now and a few months ago is the fact that Dos Anjos suffered a loss, which came to top contender Kamaru Usman. On the flip side, Ponzinibbio is fresh off a highlight-reel knockout victory over Neil Magny.

Ponzinibbio’s most recent call-out has led to RDA firing back with some words on Twitter.

You tell me you drunk, I’m back on training. https://t.co/A6a146ACkE — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 10, 2019

Quit drink man… you were the one that run from usman not me — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 10, 2019

The exchanged led to both stars using Portuguese and English, which saw the former UFC lightweight champ fire back at him after being referred to as “diva.”

Ganho de vc bebado! #MalbecMan melhor vc nao aceitar outra luta como disculpa ….. — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) January 10, 2019

Pare de beber vacilão, vai tornar um atraso pra largar de ser linguarudo — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 10, 2019

A user on the social media platform brought up Curitiba, which is reportedly being targeted to host an event in May by the UFC. Ponzinibbio made it known that he likes the idea of fighting in Brazil. The former champ stated that “it could even be at UFC Fortaleza in three weeks.”

Pode ser até no ufc Fortaleza daqui 3 semanas ou onde a senhora achar melhor — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 10, 2019

Fight Booking

Ponzinibbio didn’t oppose the idea but left the choice of time and place to RDA. Time will tell whether this fight gets booked.

Dale fortaleza! Maio tem no Brasil, Marco tem em Vegas, abril tem Miami vc escolhe DIVA o mês eh dia — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) January 10, 2019



