Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos admits that hes unsure of his continued fighting future following UFC Vegas 58 last night in ‘Sin City’ – with the Brazilian veteran suffering a fifth round knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in the pair’s headlining clash.

dos Anjos, who entered last night’s headliner against Fiziev in the midst of an impressive two-fight winning spree, suffered a fifth round knockout loss just 18 seconds into the final frame, finding himself on the receiving end of a massive left hand, which dropped him, before Fiziev rendered him unconscious courtesy of a heavy ground strike.

Rafael dos Anjos had enjoyed a two-fight winning run prior to UFC Vegas 58

Prior to the loss, the Niteroi favorite had enjoyed a run of two consecutive decision victories against the now-retired, Paul Felder, as well as a five round judging success against common-opponent, Renato Moicano.

Following the defeat, dos Anjos admitted that his loss, whilst hasty was not necessarily a quick or early stoppage in his opinion.

“I don’t think so,” Rafael dos Anjos told assembled media in regards to an early stoppage. “I’ve got to rewatch the tape, but I don’t think so. He (Rafael Fiziev) won fair and square.”

“I’ve got to rewatch it, and I was kind of still dizzy, but yeah, it was a tough fight,” dos Anjos said. “Rafael was a tough opponent. I trained very hard for that fight, and I was really feeling I had my momentum, but that’s the game.”

Weighing up his next potential step inside the Octagon, dos Anjos insisted he would return to his family and decide what is next for him in the future.

“I fought four months ago,” Rafael dos Anjos said. “I fought (Renato) Moicano, now I fought Fiziev tonight and I’ve got to go back home and enjoy my family a little bit. I was away for 16 months and a long layoff with two knee injuries and a hernia, too.”

“Now, it’s time to go back home and enjoy my family a little bit and see what the future holds,” Rafael dos Anjos said. (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Clinching undisputed lightweight gold back in 2015, dos Anjos defeated Anthony Pettis in a dominant unanimous decision win, before successfully defending his crown in December of that year in a first round knockout win over Donald Cerrone in the pair’s rematch.