Former undisputed UFC lightweight admits that he is still chasing a long-awaited fight with former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor – after the Brazilian was forced from a title defense against the Dubliner back in 2016.

dos Anjos, a former undisputed lightweight champion and the current #9 ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night Orlando back in December of last year against Bryan Barberena, landing a second round rear-naked choke submission win.

Returning to the welterweight limit, Niteroi native, dos Anjos, who was linked with a recent main event slot against Armenian grappler, Arman Tsarukyan – admitted that he would only be entertaining fights at the welterweight limit of 170lbs for the time being.

Offering to fight former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier as the Lafayette native continues to find himself linked with a move to the welterweight limit, Rafael dos Anjos also claimed that he is still chomping at the bit to land a future fight with ex-champion, McGregor.

“I’ve fought the best guys in two divisions, but the Conor (McGregor) fight, I would like to have on my record,” Rafael dos Anjos tweeted.

Slated to headline a UFC 196 pay-per-view event against then-featherweight champion, McGregor, then-lightweight kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos was forced to withdraw from their MGM Grand title fight main event after fracturing a metatarsal in the lead-up to the fight, shelving the bout.

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were then expected to fight in 2018

Linked with an interim title fight at the welterweight limit in recent years, McGregor’s involvement in the infamous UFC 223 bus incident in Brooklyn, New York – reportedly put the brakes and subsequent kibosh on that title offing to boot.

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year at the welterweight limit to boot, McGregor, 34, recently finished filming The Ultimate Fighter 31 alongside Michael Chandler – with the duo set to fight in the future.