Rafael dos Anjos scores second-round submission of Bryan Barberena – UFC Orlando Highlights

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returned to the Octagon at UFC Orlando on Saturday night against the streaking Bryan Barberena in a welterweight showdown. Barberena entered the co-main event clash on a three-fight win streak with wins over Darian Weeks, Matt Brown, and Robbie Lawler. Dos Anjos stepped into the Amway Center intent on getting back into the win column following a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in July.

Barberena came out immediately putting pressure on RDA. A minute into the opening round, RDA was able to clinch, pushing Barberena to the fence and securing a takedown. RDA put his grappling skills on display, nearly finishing things early with an arm triangle choke, but the fence prevented him from getting the proper positioning. Barberena came out for the second round determined to flip the script by immediately initiating a clinch with dos Anjos.

Unfortunately, the decision did not work out for ‘Bam Bam’ who once again found himself on the canvas with three minutes left in the round. Working his way around to Barberena’s back, RDA was able to lock in a rear-naked choke, forcing ‘Bam Bam’ to tap out in round two.

Official Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando Below:

Rafael dos Anjos is top five all-time in UFC wins after tapping out Bryan Barberena at #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/MiWA0c7Muj — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 4, 2022