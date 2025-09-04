Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon – Odds and Match Preview

Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon is a compelling lightweight matchup set for UFC Fight Night 259 on September 13, 2025, with both fighters looking to climb the rankings and add a key win to their resume.

Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon – Odds

The betting markets for Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon clearly favor Gordon as a significant favorite, with most sportsbooks listing him at odds ranging from -225 to -250, while García sits as the underdog at approximately +172 to +200. This translates to an implied probability of roughly 70-71% for Gordon to win, versus around 29-30% for García to pull off the upset.

Advanced analytics suggest the fight has a 60% probability of going the distance, with the over/under typically set at 2.5 rounds. Gordon’s path to victory is most likely through decision, given his superior striking volume of 5.67 strikes per minute compared to García’s 4.01, along with better accuracy at 55% versus García’s 43%. The betting markets reflect this, with Gordon by decision carrying relatively shorter odds than other method outcomes.

García’s best chance lies in his grappling game, where he holds substantial advantages with a takedown rate of 3.21 per 15 minutes versus Gordon’s 1.83, and superior takedown accuracy at 43% compared to Gordon’s 32%. His submission threat remains significant given his eight career submission victories, representing 47% of his total wins. However, the markets suggest García’s window of opportunity exists primarily in the first two rounds before Gordon’s superior cardio becomes a decisive factor.

García blends strong jiu-jitsu with defensive striking, utilizing a high guard, forward pressure, and a willingness to engage in close quarters, especially on the ground – making submissions a constant threat. He can win with either ground control or decision-based tactics, having shown endurance in extended fights in the UFC.

Gordon has a gritty, volume-based approach, often trading shots and mixing clinch work with his wrestling base. He is known for work ethic, durability, and an ability to adapt in tough fights. Adding well-developed striking and grappling from years in championship leagues and elite training environments. Both men possess well-rounded games, but Gordon may seek to outlast García and take advantage as the fight progresses.

Both fighters are eager for advancement in the highly competitive UFC lightweight division. García looks to solidify himself following mixed results against top-tier opponents, while Gordon aims to re-establish his momentum and potentially break into higher-ranked contention with a definitive victory. The bout is seen as pivotal for both, as the winner gains a crucial edge and the potential to challenge more established contenders next.

This matchup favors fans of technical, hard-fought lightweight battles where grappling exchanges and striking volume could determine the outcome.