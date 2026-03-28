RAF 7 – Full Results from Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2 and Colby Covington vs. Dillon Danis

Real American Freestyle returns with one of the most talked-about rematches in all of combat sports at RAF 7.

In February, top-ranked UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas went viral after their heated match devolved into an all-out brawl. Tsarukyan ultimately won the match 5-3, though he was not formally announced after both teams had cleared their proverbial benches.

This got out of control. Fast.

Now they'll settle it in the ring.

Watch the Arman vs. Georgio rematch LIVE on RAF 07, Saturday, March 28.

Just $2.99/month on Fox Nation https://t.co/mCwYgEevtR pic.twitter.com/l1iS73zTww — Fox Nation (@foxnation) March 24, 2026

With the incident quickly capturing headlines, the RAF moved quickly to secure a rematch between the two.

In addition to the highly anticipated sequel, RAF is also delivering us a first-ever meeting between two of MMA’s most polarizing figures.

Logan Paul’s least favorite person, Dillon Danis, will strap on his singlet for a showdown with one of the best trash talkers in the fight game, Colby Covington.

The event will also see four championship matches, including the return of middleweight titleholder Kennedy Blades, who puts her gold on the line against Milana Dudieva.

RAF 7 Main card (FOX Nation, 8 p.m. ET)