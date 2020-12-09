Rachael Ostovich became the latest casualty of the cuts being made by the UFC. The promotion announced that they will be going through a phase where they expect 60 fighters to be cut from the UFC. Big names have been released so far including former two time Middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero and former UFC Middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Rachael Ostovich became the latest fighter to be released.

The former TUF alumni fighter took to Twitter to hit back at fans that are asking her to stop fighting and are mocking her fighting by saying “If you on your only fan game making that money…GET IT GIRL….but all you weirdos saying “OF” next for me..like that’s my only option can kiss my a**.”

Her release from the promotion shouldn’t come as a surprise following President Dana White‘s comment on cuts. “We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks. These are the tough decisions you have to make.” White said

Ostovich has been a UFC fighter since 2017 coming from Invicta FC and after being part of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. She made her first UFC appearance at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter where she beat Karine Gevorgyan via first round armbar. Unfortunately that has been her only win in the promotion and she’s been on a three fight losing streak ever since so the cut isn’t a big surprise, all three of her UFC loses have also come via stoppages. Ostovich leaves the promotion with a professional MMA record of 4-6 and a 1-3 UFC record.

