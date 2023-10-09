Joe Pyfer believes he has bested the entire continent of Africa with his win over Abdul Razak Alhassan.

‘Bodybagz’ scored his third-straight W inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 80, earning a slick second-round arm triangle submission against Alhassan, improving his overall record to 12-2.

With the UFC’s ban on flags officially reversed, Pyfer proudly draped the stars and stripes over his shoulder while delivering an impassioned post-fight speech with Daniel Cormier. Later on that evening, ‘Bodybagz’ sat down in front of members of the media and continued to share his joy over being able to represent the United States inside The APEX, flag and all.

Pyfer also suggested that his win over Alhassan, who hails from Ghana, was a win over the entire continent of Africa.

“To be able to walk about with the flag… I’m one of the top 20 in the world of athletes in an organization that says they have the best in the world, so I’ll consider myself that,” Pyfer said at the post-fight press event. “I’ll stroke my ego and I get to walk out and represent the U.S.A. And I just beat Africa. It means a lot to me.”

"I get to walk out and represent USA. And I just beat Africa. Means a lot to me."



Joe Pyfer reveled in the chance to showcase the flag at #UFCVegas80. pic.twitter.com/9z4yDsnoIE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 8, 2023

There are 54 countries in Africa and apparently, Joe Pyfer beat them all on Saturday night.

Joe Pyfer Ready for the Next Level in Competition

All jokes and ill-advised comments aside, Joe Pyfer is on the fast track to superstardom after earning three straight finishes against Alen Amedovski, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alhassan.

Undeniably impressive in those performances, Pyfer is ready to take a step up in competition. So long as the money’s right.

“I’m just saying if you want me to fight the top guys, I respect these men,” Pyfer said. “They’re all tough. They’re the best in the world. But just let me fight for some of the money that’s the best in the world. I don’t want to be guaranteed less than a certain amount if I lost, by taking a chance. That’s all.”