DWCS alumnus Joe Pyfer scored his third-straight win inside the Octagon on Saturday night in the UFC Vegas 80 co-main event.
Pyfer came out looking to end things early in the opening round of his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan. The first round was nothing short of a slugfest with Pyfer nearly locking in a standing triangle choke early on. Alhassan successfully defended the hold and began pummeling Pyfer’s lead leg, but it wasn’t enough to stop Pyfer from practically taking Alhassan down at will.
Just past the 90-second mark of the second round, Pyfer picked up Alhassan against the fence and slammed his man to the mat. Pyfer immediately began fishing for another triangle choke and managed to lock it in and position himself to put as much pressure on Alhassan as possible. Two minutes into the round, Alhassan appeared to tap out but did so with a fist preventing the referee from stepping in and calling for the stoppage until it was clear that Alhassan was unconscious.
Official Result: Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:05 of Round 2.