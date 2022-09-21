Dana White opens up on why he helped Joe Pyfer: ‘He was about to be homeless’

Dana White gave his take on why he chose to help out Joe Pyfer.

Pyfer took on Alen Amedovski this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 210. He extended his run to a three-fight win streak when he scored a TKO win over Amedovski in the very first round. He made his way into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series 47, where he was the sole fighter to get signed by the promotion earlier this summer.

Dana White opens up on why he helped Joe Pyfer

The company president explained his reasons at the DWCS 55 post-fight press conference.

“I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don’t necessarily talk about,” White said (ht MMA Junkie). “Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me he was about to be homeless. So, that ain’t gonna happen.”

White reportedly helped Pyfer out with a year’s worth of rent

After joining, Pyfer informed White that he did not have a place to live as he was flat broke. White reportedly helped him out with enough money to cover a year’s worth of rent. Pyfer shared the details after his win over Amedovski.

“I told (Shelby) I need to talk to him, because I need to thank him, because he gave me a home for a year,” Pyfer said. “He gave me money on the side of Contender. And, really, that secured me being able to have a place to live for the next year, on the house of Dana. I think the guy gets sh*t on a lot for not being a good dude or, you know, whatever bullsh*t that people say sometimes. I don’t know any of the other stories, but as far as how he’s treated me, he’s treated me gracefully.

“He’s my boss, and I want to like him, I want to respect him, and I have all the respect in the world for him. So, to me, it means something to go shake my boss’ hand after I go to work for him.”