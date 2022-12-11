Pros react to Raul Rosas Jr’s dominant victory in debut at UFC 282

Raul Rosas Jr made history last night at UFC 282, where he became the youngest fighter to ever step foot inside a UFC cage, and he also became the youngest talent to ever win a fight in the promotion, having just turned 18 years old in October.

Rosas defeated 29 year old talent Jay Perrin in the preliminary main event of the evening, and needed less than three minutes to do so.

Rosas came into the bout with a perfect record of 6-0, Perrin coming in with a record of 10-6. Perrin had gone 0-2 in the UFC up until last night, but it was a fitting match up for the young gun. Though he lost his only two UFC appearances prior, those two fights could make all the difference when it comes to timing and nerves.

Not to mention, Perrin had 10 more fights than Rosas going in.

That didn’t matter though, as Rosas absolutely mauled Perrin en route to a submission (rear naked choke) victory at 2:44 of round one, improving his record to 7-0 with six finishes in the process.

Some fellow UFC talents chimed in on Raul Rosas Jr’s stellar performance last night:

Wow! Super impressive and flawless win for Rosas! Perrin fought out of a tough position a few times but the grappling level of Rosas is higher than most of the UFC roster TODAY! Except the UFC Bantamweight Champ of course 🙃 #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Luckily for me, I’ll be gone to 145 lbs by time this savage gets to fight for the belt! Good luck, young stud! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Bro like wtf? 18? First round finish in the UFC? So wild when you really consider where you were at at his age #ufc282 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) December 11, 2022

Next youngest UFC Champion ? #UFC282 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022

He’s gonna be the coolest high schooler ever and he doesn’t even have a license — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 11, 2022

18 years young! Congratulations young man ! #ufc282 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

Rojas Jr choked that boy . A star is born for 🇲🇽 ! #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

Tf are they feeding this kid lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Raul Rosas Jr became a massive star last night, and he already had a pretty sizeable following after his Contender Series win in September where he defeated a 7-1, 25 year old opponent handily, accumulating 12 minutes of control time in the only decision victory of his career. Oh, yeah, he did that at just 17 years of age.

Who would you like to see Raul Rosas Jr face next?

