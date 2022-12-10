18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. stops Jay Perrin with quickfire rear-naked choke – UFC 282 Highlights

Raul Rosas Jr.
Off the back of a contract-earning performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series, Mexican bantamweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. — the youngest competitor in Octagon history, is off the mark in the UFC, stopping Jay Perrin with a first round rear-naked choke at UFC 282.

Fighting Perrin in tonight’s featured preliminary card matchup at UFC 282, Rosas Jr. — who is only 18 years of age, quickly worked his way toward a submission in the opening two minutes of his clash with Perrin.

Working to the back during a takedown attempt at the Octagon fence, the Mexico talent managed to secure hooks and then a body triangle whilst on the back of Perrin, forcing a rear-naked choke win at the duo eventually hit the Octagon canvas. With the victory, Rosas Jr. moves to 7-0 as a budding professional.

Below, catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s win against Jay Perrin