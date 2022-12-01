Pro wrestler MJF rocks Conor McGregor ‘F**k You’ inspired suit on AEW Dynamite

By
Marc Ray
-
MJF, Conor McGregor, AEW
Mandatory Credit: AEW, Getty Images
Professional wrestler MJF wore a Conor McGregor inspired suit on AEW Dynamite. It was a lettered pinstripe outfit that had MJF’s catchphrase “Better Than You” all over it. 

It was a nod to McGregor, who wore a “f**k you” suit during his press tour against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. 

UFC Promo

The two stars are no stranger to one another. They were recently involved in a Twitter exchange that also involved UFC star Paddy Pimblett

The AEW world champion dubbed Pimblett a “dollar store” version of the Irishman. He also invited the 27-year-old to show up on a 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite in London to settle the beef. 

“The Notorious One” responded to MJF’s comments by supporting his fellow UFC star. 

A dollar store Conor is still worth millions,” McGregor said. “Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.”

MJF Didn’t Take Too Kindly to Conor McGregor’s Tweet

MJF responded by accusing the former UFC champion of taking steroids and calling him a “leprechaun”. He is referring to the recent speculation that McGregor is on performance-enhancing drugs. His increased physique and absence in the USADA testing pool have increased rumors. He has denied any wrongdoing. 

I’ll f**k the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my a** with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou

This isn’t the first altercation that McGregor has had with a professional wrestler. In 2014, he had a Twitter exchange with WWE star Sheamus. Two years later, he was asked if he’d be interested in a cross-promotional event with WWE. He wasn’t interested and even called the wrestlers “p***ies” and “dweebs”. It led to an online beef with several members of the WWE roster.

I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s,” McGregor tweeted in 2016.

Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Paige VanZant, and Matt Riddle have all spent time in both the octagon and the wrestling ring. It will be interesting to see if McGregor follows suit.