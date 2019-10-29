President Donald Trump Scheduled To Attend UFC 244

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC 244 will feature yet another big appearance this weekend. After it was confirmed that The Rock will be in attendance this weekend to award the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, it has been confirmed that United States President Donald Trump is currently scheduled to attend as well.

A White House correspondent, Annie Karni, of The New York Times, confirms President Trump is “tentatively scheduled” to attend UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend.

“Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden on Sat night, per sources. Stay over at Trump Tower. Great news for traffic on NYC Marathon Sunday.”

President Trump has quite the history with the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene. He was inducted into the New Jersey State Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2013. He is also good friends with UFC president Dana White, who spoke on behalf of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Trump allowed a pair of UFC events to go down from his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City back in 2001 when the UFC had difficulties booking venues. In 2008, President Trump also partnered with Affliction Entertainment to create an MMA promotion that put on two shows, one featuring legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko. White also hosted former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, and White, at the White House back in June of 2018.

What do you think about President Trump attending UFC 244 this weekend?