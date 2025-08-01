In an appearance on the Ariel Helwani show, famous YouTuber Doctor Mike. Has come out in condemnation of Power Slap. As he believes that slap fighting highlights the most negative aspect of combat sports. That being the potential of concussions and prolonged brain injury.

"Someone needs to come out and speak out against [Power Slap]… It needs to be stopped.



It takes the worst part about combat sports and accelerates it. Why is boxing problematic? Repeat blows to the head if someone's not protecting themselves. And here, the whole point is to… pic.twitter.com/GMF4KyePoh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 30, 2025

Not only that, but the overall benefits of combat sports training, such as cardio, calisthenics, and self-defense, are all affected and pruned out of the sport as the point of slap fighting is to take punishment.

Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Can Power Slap survive a consistent PR onslaught?

Many people view slap fighting as a glorified tough man contest that requires little to no actual skill. The mere spectacle of violence is seen as a parody of all combat sports. It’s no surprise that even people from the influencer boxing scene are calling for slap fighting to be shut down. However, what makes it more difficult is a power slap. The arguments for ending slap fighting are far more compelling than those against MMA in the 90s and 2000s. So the fate of Dana White’s pet project is still up in the air.