Stone Cold’s Redneck Oatmeal Slammed Fitness Expert Dr Mike: It’s Not About Taste, It’s About Suffering

Fitness expert Dr Mike has given his thoughts on the redneck oatmeal recipe of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As we know, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a true legend within the world of professional wrestling. Beyond that, he’s also a pretty big legend in culture as a whole. The majority of people, whether they’re fans or not, know who he is – and they acknowledge how big of a deal he was when he was in his prime in WWE.

Stone Cold is the man. He’s so popular that even at the age of 60, fans are still lobbying for him to climb back into the ring at WrestleMania 41.

In a recent video, the man known as Dr Mike broke down one of Stone Cold’s previous dietary choices.

Stone Cold’s redneck oatmeal broken down

”Get out a bowl, put a bunch of oatmeal in it—dry oats. Put your favorite dog [expletive] tasting protein powder over that [expletive]. Take a spoon while it’s dry, mix it together. Go to the sink.

”It does not work if you use bottled water; it’s too fancy. Get the regular tap water, going in until there’s a little bit of a pool of water in that [expletive], but not too much. Turn off the tap water, mix with a spoon until you get this gooey, sticky, fluid, gelatin concoction.

“Then, um, get really sad as you stuff the protein-laden oats into your face. It’s not going to taste good, but it’s got all the macros you need.

”So, redneck oatmeal is kind of like that. It’s going to take care of everything you need, except for the palatability.”

If you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin have (at least) one more match before retiring for good, give us a hell yeah.

That’s what we thought.