Irish boxer John Cooney dies aged 28 after suffering brain injury during Belfast title fight
Irish professional boxer, John Cooney has died aged 28 this weekend after suffering a brain injury in his super featherweight title fight in Belfast en route to a stoppage loss against Nathan Howells in the ninth round.
Galway native, Cooney, featured in a super-featherweight title fight last Saturday night in Belfast, taking on the above-mentioned, Howells.
And suffering a ninth round stoppage loss, Cooney was treated by the ringside-physician, before being transported to Royal Victoria Hospital.
Discovered to have suffered an intracranial hemmorage, Cooney underwent a surgical procedure to help relieve pressure on his brain, before being placed into intensive care this week.
Irish boxer John Cooney dies after suffering brain injury
This evening, however, Mark Dunlop — Cooney’s manager confirmed that the 28-year-old had passed away this weekend following his injuries.
“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” Dunlop said on behalf of the Cooney family.“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.
“He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was.“RIP John ‘The Kid’ Cooney.”