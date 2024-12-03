Jake Paul announces retirement from influencer boxing

Fans hopeful of seeing the controversial Jake Paul hang up his gloves from boxing — will somewhat get their wish, however, it will come against just influencer competition, with the emerging professional keen on his continued stint in the squared circle against other professionals.

Paul, who most recently last month, would turn in his eleventh career win in the sport, landing a unanimous decision win over former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson in a much-debated and controversial pairing in Arlington, Texas.

Marking the second victory of his year, Ohio native, Paul — a YouTuber and outspoken social media star, had previously landed his tenth career win in professional boxing with a sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) poster boy, Mike Perry.

Jake Paul retires from influencer boxing circuit

And on social media this week, Jake Paul’s management firm, Most Valuable Promotions, confirmed the retirement of the 27-year-old from boxing — albeit against fellow influencers.

“Flashback Friday to when Jake Paul was an influencer boxer. 2 fights, 2-0, 2KOs. The best there was, is and ever will be,” Most Valuable Promotions posted on their official Instagram account. “Jake Paul is RETIRED from that sport. They need him, he doesn’t need them…hence why they said his name 400 times this past week.

Gib is the current best in that sport.”

Yet to book his return to action, Paul has campaigned tirelessly for a cruiserweight title fight with current super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez as soon as next year — claiming now was the time to take on the Guadalajara fan-favorite pugilist.

And to much worry following his above-mentioned matchup with Tyson, the Brooklyn veteran claimed he was lucky to escape with his life following his infamous health scare earlier this summer.

his is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night,” Mike Tyson posted on his official X account. “No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Mike Tyson explained. “Thank you.”