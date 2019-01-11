Dustin Poirier Calls For Khabib Or Tony Ferguson Next

Dustin Poirier deserves a big fight at lightweight. And “The Diamond” has his eyes set on two of the division’s biggest stars.

Poirier recently took to Twitter and clarified he wants a fight with either 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Tony Ferguson next:

I want Khabib https://t.co/9zBk2AzKr1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 11, 2019

Either one of them! Let's make it happen!! https://t.co/4ynNPaqnnd — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 11, 2019

Poirier is currently on a four-fight win streak. He has finished his last three fights via TKO. His victories have been over elite competition such as Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez. Poirier was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 230 in November but unfortunately suffered an injury and couldn’t make the date.

Now, he’s waiting for another match-up, which will likely be the biggest of his career. Khabib is currently awaiting punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl. With that being said, a fight against Ferguson is likely. “El Cucuy” is on an 11-fight win streak and is long overdue for a title opportunity.

He might just have to face Poirier before finally getting a shot at his long-awaited fight with “The Eagle.”