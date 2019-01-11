Photo: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reunites With Squad To Taunt Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov reunites with the squad involved in the UFC 229 brawl for a recent photo that was shared on social media.

After the UFC 229 headliner, the UFC lightweight champion went flying out of the Octagon. He got into a brawl with some of Conor McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis.

The UFC champ took to his official Twitter account where she showed off a photo with his team while using a quote made famous by McGregor. The quote was, “If one of us go to the war, we all go to the war.”



In the photo, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib, Esedulla Emiragaev, Islam Mamedov, Islam Makhachev, and Zubaira Tukhugov are shown. If you recall, Emiragaev and Tukhugov both went to war alongside Khabub during the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

The Photo

The caption of the photo read, “If one of us go to the war, We all go to the war…but it’s different story. Deeds will always be above words.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commision (NSAC) won’t have another meeting until January 29. This is where Khabib is expected to get his punishment. NSAC chief Bob Bennett has made his stance known by stating that he puts part of the blame on both fighters’ managers.

Tukhugov is in question as he jumped the cage and blindsided McGregor. This was in the middle of the chaos that ensued.