‘Poatan’ Pays It Forward — UFC Champ’s Heartwarming Gift to His Family

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has had an absolutely incredible run since making his UFC debut.

It’s crazy to think that just four years ago, ‘Poatan’ was a relatively unknown prospect in the MMA game. Today, he is a two-division world champion and is well on his way to becoming one of the best P4P fighters the sport has ever seen. With his immense success has come stacks of cash and the opportunity to pay it forward.

Taking to X, the reigning light heavyweight titleholder revealed that he had purchased a lavish home for his parents and offered a look at where they were in 2021 compared to where they are today.

“Photo 1, four years ago having lunch at my parents house,” Pereira wrote in the post.

“Photo 2, their home today. Thank you very much my God,” the UFC champion added, showing off the impressive mansion he purchased for his family.

‘Poatan’ flexes his cash flow while sitting in a Ferrari

Days before, Pereira posted a picture of himself sporting a gold bracelet and thousands of dollars in cash while sitting in a yellow Ferrari and reminiscing about the times when he couldn’t afford simple necessities, like diapers for his children.

“I remember when my sons were on their last pair of diapers and I didn’t have money to buy new ones,” Pereira wrote.

Pereira found success under the GLORY Kickboxing banner, becoming a two-division champion with the promotion and landing an absolutely brutal knockout against Israel Adesanya before they both made the move to MMA.

Since his Octagon debut, ‘Poatan’ has amassed an impressive 9-1 record and won both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles — the latter of which he still holds. Along the way, he’s scored wins over a slew of former world champions like Sean Strickland, the aforementioned Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.

Pereira’s most recent outing saw him land a fourth-round TKO against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.