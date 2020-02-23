PHOTO: Paul Felder Reveals Facial Injury Suffered At UFC Auckland

Spread the word!













Top lightweight contenders Paul Felder and Dan Hooker put on classic to at UFC Auckland. The main event match-up was the fight of the night, as both men threw down for five full rounds.

Unfortunately for ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder he was on the wrong side of the judge’s split decision verdict. Two of the three cards read in favour of the hometown fighter Hooker.

Back-to-back wins for Felder over Edson Barbosa and James Vick had him on the verge of big things at lightweight. However this latest loss to the young New Zealander Hooker has Felder considering his future in MMA.

One look at his face post-fight and you can’t blame the tough 155lb’er for considering leaving the sport. Although his manger and coach have since claimed these claims are premature.

Check out the image taken from Felders’ Instagram after his main event war. In the same social media post Felder claims his face is broken and says he’ll likely be in hospital overnight. Despite his gruesome looking injuries the longtime 155lb contender found the fun in the situation, comparing his new appearance to American rapper Action Bronson.

If yesterday was the last time we see Felder inside the UFC octagon, he’s certainly been fun to watch to say the least. The 34-year-old holds high profile wins over the likes of Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray and Charles Oliveira.

