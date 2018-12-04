Photo: Official UFC 234 Poster Released

The official UFC 234 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to end the year off right.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

Robert Whittaker is expected to defend the UFC middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum in the headliner of this show.

The promotion has confirmed that former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will fight rising prospect Israel Adesanya at this show. It’s expected to serve as the co-headliner. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that if Silva wins this fight then he’ll get a crack at the middleweight title.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to be held on February 10, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can see here:

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on ESPN+. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks.

Updated UFC 234 Card

UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva