Popular welterweight Mike Perry has begun training with middleweight contender Yoel Romero in South Florida.

Perry picked up a win over Mickey Gall last time out with just his girlfriend working his corner. Post-fight he expressed a desire to find some elite-level training partners to help take his game to the next level. Romero is someone ‘Platinum’ was specifically looking to work with and Perry even spoke about relocating to Miami to do so ahead of a fight with Darren Till at middleweight, he said.

“I mean, she likes California but we like Florida too. South Florida has got a lot of good guys and I kinda want to work with Yoel Romero. I want to get some beef inside of myself to feel that 185lb weight class. I wanna learn how to fight one of the best guys there so I can fight a middleweight Englishman (Darren Till). You know who I’m talking about. I want to fight that guy. He doesn’t deserve to have his name come out of my mouth. He’s a despicable person. I can’t lie, I’m not that big – I need to feel that. I do want to train with Yoel Romero, he knows I want to come out there. We have the same management team him and Jorge Masvidal.

“I just want to get better so I can build for us and Platinum Martial Arts. I know I gotta look and out and find some more experience and it’s time for that now. We want to do that, we are probably coming to Miami bro to be honest with you. So, I look forward to training with Yoel.”

Perry took to social media over the weekend to reveal he had been taking part in “terrorizing workouts” with Romero. Check out the photo he posted to Instagram below.

Do you think Mike Perry will improve while training with Yoel Romero?