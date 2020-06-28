Mike Perry To Train With Yoel Romero For Fight Against ‘Despicable’ Darren Till

Spread the word!













‘Platinum’ Mike Perry says he is hoping to train with middleweight contender Yoel Romero ahead of a fight against “despicable” Darren Till who he refused to name. Till has been mocking Perry online for a while now and the welterweight is ready to move up in order to chase a fight with his rival.

Perry got back to winning ways in the UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event. The 28-year-old battered Mickey Gall for three rounds to claim a unanimous decision win. Post-fight he spoke to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. During the interview Perry revealed he is likely relocating to Miami in order to train with Romero ahead of his move to 185lbs to face Till, he said.

“I mean, she likes California but we like Florida too. South Florida has got a lot of good guys and I kinda want to work with Yoel Romero. I want to get some beef inside of myself to feel that 185lb weight class. I wanna learn how to fight one of the best guys there so I can fight a middleweight Englishman (Darren Till). You know who I’m talking about. I want to fight that guy. He doesn’t deserve to have his name come out of my mouth. He’s a despicable person. I can’t lie, I’m not that big – I need to feel that. I do want to train with Yoel Romero, he knows I want to come out there. We have the same management team him and Jorge Masvidal.

“I just want to get better so I can build for us and Platinum Martial Arts. I know I gotta look and out and find some more experience and it’s time for that now. We want to do that, we are probably coming to Miami bro to be honest with you. So, I look forward to training with Yoel.”

