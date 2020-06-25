Mike Perry Talks Having Girlfriend In Corner: ‘She’s Gonna Sit There And Enjoy The Show’

Spread the word!













As Mike Perry’s next fight approaches, it appears he remains serious about having his girlfriend as his sole corner.

Perry meets Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4 taking place this Saturday at the Apex facility. “Platinum” made headlines when he revealed last month that he was ditching his coaches and would solely have his girlfriend in his corner.

At the time, he stated how he felt he never really got advice from them. And with just days to go for his fight with Gall, Perry still plans on going ahead with no qualified coaches.

“Yes sir, just one,” Perry said to Ariel Helwani when asked if he was just going to have his girlfriend has his corner before answering why. “‘Cause she’s perfect.”

Perry: Girlfriend Will Have Best Seat In The House

Unsurprisingly, Perry’s girlfriend has no real mixed martial arts experience.

But that doesn’t matter for Perry who feels he doesn’t need advice — especially as he has already mapped out how his fight with Gall would go.

“No,” Perry added when asked if she had combat experience. “She’s just a tough peanut butter cup chocolate chip cookie and she has experience in boxing and wrestling. Believe it or not, she wrestled in high school.”

“She’s gonna do the number one thing that I could ask of a coach — just sit there and enjoy the show because you’ve got the best seat in the house. I don’t need your advice anyways. I’ve done the work. It’s done. I’ve seen the fight in my head a thousand times. I’m gonna bust this dude in the face and I’m gonna bust his chops, bro. That’s it.”

"She's gonna do the number one thing that I could ask of a coach; just sit there and enjoy the show, because you've got the best seat in the house."@PlatinumPerry confirmed to @arielhelwani that Perry's girlfriend will be his lone corner at #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/e2Nufd0HhF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Hopefully, Perry ends up winning what he sees as an easy matchup, otherwise he will just end up looking silly.

What do you make of Perry’s decision?