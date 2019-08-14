Photo: Johnny Walker Training With SBG’s John Kavanagh

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker is training with Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Ireland ahead of his next fight.

Walker is set to take on Corey Anderson at UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in New York’s Madison Square Garden. The winner of the fight is more than likely to be next in line to challenge current light heavyweight king Jon Jones.

And Walker, who usually trains out of IF Team in Barra de Sao Joao, Rio de Janeiro, or in England with his coach and brother, is now enlisting the help of John Kavanagh.

“Pleasure having @johnnywalkerufc train with the team for a few weeks,” Kavanagh wrote. “His ability to generate power with no tell is eye opening. Explains a lot of those quick finishes! Great spar today with @karlmoore91 @everlast @sbgireland.”

It’ll be interesting to see if training at SBG will produce anything different for Walker, or if it was an unnecessary change.

Regardless, fans have come to expect quick knockouts from the Brazilian who has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the ranks since debuting for the promotion in 2018.

What do you think of Walker training at SBG? Do you think he should keep training there?