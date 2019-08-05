Johnny Walker Gets Top 10 Opponent For UFC Return At MSG

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker has received his opponent for his Octagon return.

After accepting a challenge from Corey Anderson to meet inside Madison Square Garden at UFC 244, the two fighters appear to be ready to put pen to paper. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is close to finalizing the bout between Anderson and Walker. Both sides have verbally agreed to the fight, which takes place from MSG on November 2.

Anderson is currently on a three-fight win streak over names such as Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi. All of those wins came via unanimous decision. Walker is a much different story. The 27-year-old Brazilian star is on a nine-fight win streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Walker was signed to the Las Vegas-based promotion after an incredible showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, dominating opponent Henrique da Silva after three rounds. Once in the UFC, Walker finished all three of his opponents in the first round. His later two bouts ended in under 40 seconds.

His last win resulted in a 36-second knockout win over Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235. Walker injured himself while doing the worm in his post-fight celebration. Many believe Walker could be the man to finally give Jon Jones a run for his money. Before he can attempt that, however, he has to get past Anderson.

