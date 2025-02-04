Titan FC alum Philip Keller sentenced to 50 years following murder of fiancee

ByRoss Markey
Former Titan FC mixed martial arts fighter, Philip Keller has been sentened to 50 years in prison following the murder of his fiancee, Alicia Campitelli four years ago.

Keller, 43, pleaded guilty to the murder of piercing artist, Campitelli back in 2021 on Monday of this week at the Mooer Justice Center in Viera.

Following his guilty plea, Keller was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with Judge Curt Jacobus detailing how the former will be ineligible for parole or good behavior until half of that 50 year sentence is served in full.

Back in 2021, Keller, a mixed martial arts fighter who fought under the Titan FC banner, phoned law enforcement officers to report the death of his fiancee, Campitelli, in the hours after the piercing artist had been shot multiple times.

Attending the scene of the murder, responding deputies noted Campitelli had been shot multiple times in her shared apartment on School House Street, with Keller later charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Pleading guilty to the charge levelled against him, Keller’s deal resulted in the reduced of his first-degree premeditated charge to second-degree murder. (H/T MMA Junkie)

Philip Keller’s attorney, Mario Pirolo claimed his client’s drug addiction played a factor in his actions in murdering his fiancee, Campitelli.

Boasting a 2-6 professional record from his eight career fights, flyweight competitor, Keller most recently competed at Titan FC 64 back in 2020, suffering a first round knockout loss against Roybert Echeverria.

