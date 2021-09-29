The PFL may have more leverage than ever to re-sign Kayla Harrison this offseason, as the league has announced the signing of former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd to their roster.

PFL CEO Peter Murray announced the signing during the PFL Finals pre-fight press conference Wednesday in Hollywood, FL. Budd signed with the league after a long run in Bellator which included a reign as the featherweight champion.

Along with being a skilled mixed martial artist, Budd is also one of the most-feared kickboxers in women’s combat sports history. She holds a win over MMA pioneer Gina Carano and has competed against Germaine de Randamie at a Next Generation Warriors event.

After making the full-time transition to MMA in 2010, Budd earned a knockout win in her Strikeforce debut over Shana Nelson. Budd would then face Amanda Nunes, now the current UFC double-champion, and lose by first-round knockout.

She also competed against Germaine de Randamie in a victorious rematch, as well as against former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Budd would then go on one of the craziest winning streaks in MMA history, winning 11 fights in a row during stints in Invicta FC and Bellator.

After an undefeated series of fights in Invicta, Budd made a big jump in competition by signing with Bellator. She would go to earn the inaugural featherweight title and defend it three times, before losing to Cris Cyborg at Bellator 238.

Budd most recently fought against Dayana Silva and Jessica Miele, winning both fights by decision.

The addition of Budd adds to a lot of parody in the PFL women’s featherweight division. The group includes Harrison, boxing legend and undefeated MMA fighter Claressa Shields and countless others.

Budd’s signing excited Harrison at the PFL Finals pre-fight press conference, and this addition could be the difference between Harrison leaving or staying with the PFL after this season.

