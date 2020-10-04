Chalk up a rare submission win for Muay Thai ace, Germaine ‘The Iron Lady’ de Randamie. With the contest likely all to play for in the third and final frame, the former UFC featherweight champion locked up a high-elbow guillotine on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Julianna ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ Peña – choking the latter unconscious.

Dominating the opening round with strikes, as well as maintaining her distance with lateral movement, the Utrecht native briefly threatened with a Von Flue choke in the second round, as Peña held onto a guillotine of her own with de Randamie in side-control.

The veteran Netherlands striker displayed her grappling chaps as Peña looked to score a takedown in the third – jumping for a guillotine at the fence, scoring a technical submission win with referee Jason Herzog forced to separate the two.

Below, check out the highlights of #1 ranked bantamweight contender, de Randamie’s unlikely submission success over Peña.

GDR puts Julianna Peña to sleep! pic.twitter.com/2YyKqoVkZu — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 4, 2020

