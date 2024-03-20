PFL founder Donn Davis reveals Francis Ngannou will fight in 2024, confirms Cyborg vs. Pacheco

With Francis Ngannou coming up short in his second professional boxing match, PFL founder Donn Davis expects the former UFC champion to make his PFL debut no later than September of this year.

It’s been a year since Ngannou put pen to paper, signing a ground-breaking deal with the Professional Fighters League. During that time, the Cameroonian stepped inside the squared circle with both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, going 0-2 in the process. It now appears as though Ngannou will head back to the world of MMA for a showdown with the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner in just a few short months.

“Will it be as early as July? Maybe. Will it be as late as September? No later, but you’ll see Francis now in 2024 in the PFL against [Renan Ferreira] what I believe is the fight I’m looking forward to the most in the heavyweight division in all of MMA,” Davis said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Donn Davis says if Francis Ngannou had won he would not have fought in the PFL until 2025 Q1.



Says Ngannou/Ferreira will happen on PPV sometime between July and September.



Also on that card will be Cyborg/Pacheco.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/cc8qOVAHTn — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 20, 2024

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco will also feature alongside francis ngannou’s pFL debut

Offering some additional details about the event itself, Davis revealed that current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her promotional debut in the co-main event against the two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco.

“That will be a pay-per-view fight,” Davis added. “That event will also have Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco as the co-main event. That card will also have Cedric Doumbe against somebody we will announce. So that is going to be big just because of Francis, but it will have other compelling matchups on it.”

Davis added that the card will take place in Riyadh. No other details were offered, but the event will likely emanate from Kingdom Arena — the same venue that hosted the PFL vs. Bellator event on February 24.

Ngannou’s expected opponent, Renan Ferreira, earned the opportunity to welcome ‘The Predator’ to the PFL by dispatching Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in just 21 seconds last month in Saudi Arabia.