Francis Ngannou opens as massive betting favorite to beat Renan Ferreira in expected PFL debut

Watching on from fighter row in the Middle East over the course of last weekend, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou took in a stunning performance from Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferreira as the veteran toppled Ryan Bader inside just 21 seconds in Riyadh. And expected to fight the 34-year-old in his PFL debut, Ngannou has opened as a significant betting favorite to beat the Brazilian if they share the SmartCage.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the UFC banner, has been sidelined from professional mixed martial arts competition since the start of 2022. On that occasion, Francis Ngannou would hand then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane his first professional blemish in the form of a title unification loss in a decision success.

And slated to make his sophomore outing in the squared circle next weekend in Saudi Arabia, Batié knockout artist, Ngannou takes on former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua in his second professional boxing match.

Francis Ngannou opens as betting favorite against Renan Ferreira

Expected to draw Brazilian veteran, Ferreira in his first outing under the Peter Murray-led PFL banner before the close of the year, however, Ngannou has landed stunning -750 betting favorite odds to beat the former if they fight – who is a current +525 betting underdog.

With the promotion set to host a card in ‘Sin City’ prior to April’s blockbuster UFC 300 card, fans and punters will not only get the chance to bet on Francis Ngannou’s prospective debut against Renan Ferreira in the PFL, but with www.sweepstakescasino.com – fans can also avail of all their favorite casino games and slots ahead of what promises to be one of the most memorable periods in combat sports antiquity.

Making his professional boxing debut back in August of last year, Cameroonian heavyweight, Francis Ngannou almost turned in one of the greatest upset wins in the history of sports altogether, landing a stunning knockdown on unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury en route to a controversial split decision loss in the Middle East.

And confirmed as the next opponent for the victor of the above-mentioned superfight-billed meeting of former UFC contender, Bader, and Ferreira, Ngannou is all but set to fight the Brazilian before the close of the year – regardless of the outcome of his boxing match with Watford native, Joshua next weekend in his return to Riyadh.

Likely flying under the radar to a slew of mixed martial arts fans, 19-fight professional veteran, Ferreira has notably shared the PFL SmartCage with former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum back in 2021 in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ after initially landing a TKO win over his compatriot.

During his final string of fights under the scrutiny of the Dana White-led, Francis Ngannou would turn in a stunning rematch win over former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic to win the divisional crown with a brutal KO, adding to a run of victories against the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and incoming headliner, Jairzinho Rozenstruik before his unceremonious departure from the Octagon.