PFL Chief Denies Bellator Fighter Entrapment: ‘This Isn’t an MMA Prison Camp’

PFL co-founder Donn Davis isn’t forcing anyone to stick around.

Earlier this month, Davis announced that he had granted Patricio Pitbull his release after the former Bellator titleholder expressed frustration over news that Bellator and all its fighters would be absorbed into the PFL brand as one promotion going forward.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Davis spoke about the big changes coming to the PFL brand over the next year and the fact that some Bellator fighters may choose to test free agency rather than stick around.

“I believe yes [Patchy Mix will stay with PFL this year],” Davis said. “I think Patchy is going to be happy, I think Corey Anderson is going to be happy, I think fighters are going to be very, very happy. But once again, if they’re not, we’re going to help them get the solution they want that’s not here. “This isn’t MMA prison camp, this is opportunity camp. So if fighters don’t want to be here and they believe they can do better elsewhere, it doesn’t help us to have them here. It doesn’t help us. We have a pipeline of incredible fighters.”

Davis determined to keep patchy mix in PFL

Mix, the last man to hold the Bellator bantamweight belt, asked for his outright release from the PFL due to inactivity. Now that the PFL is merging its roster with Bellator, there’s no word yet on whether or not Mix will stick around to compete inside the Smart Cage, but it certainly sounds like retaining Mix’s services is a top priority for the PFL brass.

“Patchy is a star. We love him. I want him here. Any other fighter, we want him here. Am I super confident that this noise is a blip and this noise will go away? I am. But might there be another fighter that is unhappy and wants to go? There might be and we’ll accommodate that.”

Mix is 20-1 in his mixed martial arts career and is currently sitting on a seven-fight win streak. His last appearance inside the cage came at Bellator Champions Series: Paris in May 2024 where he defeated Magomed Magomedov via unanimous decision.