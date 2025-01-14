Patricio Pitbull handed release from PFL following viral outburst amid fighting inactivity

Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull has been released from his contract with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) tonight according to promotional co-founder, Donn Davis, via a post on his official X account.

Pitbull, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder under the banner of Bellator MMA, retains the featherweight championship having most recently competed at Bellator Champions Series 1 back in March of last year, successfully defending his crown with a third round TKO win over title challenger, Jeremy Kennedy.

However, in recent weeks on social media, the Brazilian veteran has constantly requested his release from his contract with the PFL, citing his displeasure with his activity over the course of the last year — where he was joined in disputes by fellow Bellator MMA champions, Corey Anderson, and bantamweight best, Patchy Mix.

And reacting to news of former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm’s request for a release from her contract overnight — which was granted by the Dana White-led promotion, Patricio Pitbull is officially a free agent as of tonight according to PFL executive, Davis.

Patricio Pitbull handed release from PFL contract tonight

We are releasing @PatricioPitbull,” Davis posted on his official X account. “@PFLMMA is all about opportunity I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here. #PFLMMA”

We are releasing @PatricioPitbull @PFLMMA is all about opportunity



I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters



PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here #PFLMMA — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 14, 2025

Notably welcoming the chance to link up with the UFC in a move which has been rumored for years during his gold laden run with Bellator MMA, Pitbull’s departure from the PFL comes hot on the heels of confirmation of reports yesterday detailing the Bellator MMA brand is considered “dead” — with no more branded events in the organization’s name planned.

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

During his illustrious run with Bellator MMA, Patricio Pitbull had turned in notable high-profile wins over the likes of Wilson Reis, Pat Curran, Daniel Strauss, Henry Corrales, Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta, A.J. McKee, Adam Borics, and Kleber Koike Erbst to name a few.