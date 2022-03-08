Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to return to the PFL for the 2022 season which begins in April – officially penning a multi-year deal with the organization where she has already landed consecutive lightweight tournament wins.

Harrison, 31, completed her contractual obligations with the Professional Fighters League back in October of last year, after handing tournament finalist, Taylor Guardado a second round armbar loss.

Kayla Harrison boasts an undefeated 12-0 MMA record since her transition to the sport in June 2018

In the time since, Harrison has been linked with multiple promotions – most notably potential moves to the UFC and Bellator, with speculations suggesting a fight with UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, or Bellator best, Cris Cyborg.

However, with PFL retaining matching rights, Harrison saw a contract offer from Bellator matched by PFL – with the promotion confirming on Tuesday afternoon that she had penned a new multi-fight deal ahead of the 2022 season which kicks off in April.

Donn Davis, the founder of the PFL confirmed Harrison’s signing to the organization as well this Tuesday afternoon, describing the contract as “historic” for the Ohio native.

“PFL x KAYLA (Harrison) historic new contract,” Davis tweeted. “4 years ago… at Caps game we plotted her path. Today… Kayla Harrison, No. 1 in 155lb and No. 8 in P4P MMA world rankings. Soon… @KaylaH No. P4P (gold medal emoji) (world emoji) (fire emoji). No fighter like her. Authentic. Inspiring. Vulnerable. Baddest. Transcendent.”

Before her victory over Guardado last October, Harrison, who lifted the 2019 lightweight tournament crown, bested the trio of Genah Fabian, Cindy Dandois, and Mariana Morais en route to the final.

In tandem with Harrison’s signature, the PFL also confirmed the launching of a ‘PPV Super Fight Division’ in an official press release.

“I am excited to announce the PFl is launching a new pay-per-view super fight division where star MMA fighters will compete on a global stage against the best fighters in the sport,” Peter Murray, PFL CEO said. “Two-time PFL champion, Kayla Harrison, will be fighting in the PFL’s 2022 season starting this April on ESPN networks and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division.”

