Petr Yan’s Winning Plan: Dominate, Control, and Finish Strong at UFC Macau

Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to face off in a highly anticipated bantamweight bout at UFC Macau. The Siberian-Russian athlete did not waste words when it came to his Brazilian opponent ‘God Of War,’ Yan is confident that he will execute with precision.

Petr Yan’s UFC Macau Gameplan

Petr Yan is a former bantamweight world champion in the UFC. He is an incredibly skilled fighter with a background in Muay Thai. Most recently, he is coming off a decision win against Song Yadong and aims to string together consecutive victories.

Brazil’s ‘God of War’ Deiveson Figueiredo, on the other hand, is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion who has found success since moving up to bantamweight, boasting a 3-0 record in the division. He is best known for his wild and powerful striking style, and an effective ground game.

Experts are divided on the outcome, but many favor Yan due to his technical ability and how he is able to adapt as fights progress. Yan typically starts slowly, often losing the first round, but ramps up his output significantly in later rounds. This could be crucial in a five-round main event.

However, Petr Yan was not divided or hesitant about the outcome. When asked about the matchup, in an interview with Helen Yee, he simply stated: “I envision myself dominating and controlling the fight. And at the right moment go all in and get this W.”

The outcome of this fight could have significant implications for the bantamweight title picture, making it a must-watch for MMA fans. The bantamweight division in the UFC is the most stacked weight class on the roster.



