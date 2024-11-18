Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo in Macau on Saturday 23rd November 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Date : Sat, November 23, 2024

: Sat, November 23, 2024 Location : Galaxy Arena, Macau

: Galaxy Arena, Macau Broadcast : ESPN+ Main Event 6 a.m. ET

: ESPN+ Main Event 6 a.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 11 a.m. GMT

Yan vs. Figueiredo Full Fight Card

Main Card

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Bantamweight Main event

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci: Women’s Strawweight

Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov: Welterweight

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes: Women’s Flyweight

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight

Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Xie Bin vs. Zhu Kangjie: Featherweight

Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. SuYoung You: Bantamweight

Kiru Sahota vs. DongHun Choi: Flyweight

Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan: Women’s Strawweight

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa: Flyweight

Xiao Long vs. Quang Le: Bantamweight

Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta: Lightweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo Tale of the Tape

Name: Petr Yan Deiveson Figueiredo Country: Russia Brazil Age: 31 36 Height: 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight: 135 lb (61 kg; 9.6 st) 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) Reach: 67 in (170 cm) 68 in (173 cm)

Start date and time

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo takes place on Saturday, November 23rd, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau. The fight card will start at 6 a.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 11 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

The UFC fight between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo is happening on November 23, 2024, at UFC Fight Night in Macau. This matchup is a marquee for the bantamweight division, which many consider the most competitive in MMA. This is a battle of two former champions.

For Petr Yan, the odds of 2/5 and Deiveson Figueiredo’s odds of 2/1. This indicate that Yan is considered the favorite to win the fight. On the other hand, Figueiredo is viewed as the underdog in this matchup.

These fractional odds mean that for every $5 you bet on Yan, you would win $2 in profit if he emerges victorious, plus your original stake back. To put it another way, you’d need to risk $5 to potentially gain $2 in profit. This suggests that bookmakers believe Yan has a higher probability of winning the bout.

For every $1 you bet on Figueiredo, you would win $2 in profit if he wins the fight, plus your original stake returned. In other words, a $1 bet could potentially yield $2 in profit.

There was a slight change over time with these odds. The slight shift indicates that there has been some movement, with Yan’s odds lengthening slightly and Figueiredo’s odds shortening a bit. However, Yan remains the clear favorite.

Petr Yan, a former bantamweight champion from Russia, is known for his aggressive fighting style and precise striking, rooted in Muay Thai. Much of his career has been spent in Thailand both training and competing in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs.’ He’s a complete fighter, with strong defense, grappling skills, and speed. Yan has only lost to elite opponents, showing how tough he is in the octagon. With exceptional takedown defense he forces opponents to play in his area of strength on the feet, but the ‘God of War’ will be more than willing to engage.,

Deiveson Figueiredo, nicknamed ‘God of War,’ is a former flyweight champion who recently moved up to bantamweight. His style is explosive, relying on wild, powerful punches. He’s proven his knockout power, winning the flyweight title with a second-round finish. He is a popular fighter due to his aggressive style and his brutal finishes have often been compared to moved from the Mortal Kombat video game.

This headlining fight will showcase Yan’s Muay Thai against Figueiredo’s heavy hands, but both fighters are skilled in all areas, making it unpredictable and exciting. Figueiredo, currently ranked #5 at bantamweight, is looking to solidify himself as a top contender after an impressive win over Chito Vera. For Yan, this main event is a chance to recover from recent losses and push for another shot at the title.

The winner of this fight could move closer to a title shot or a number-one contender matchup. The bantamweight division is stacked, with the current champion Merab Dvalishvili, who won the belt by beating Sean O’Malley in September 2024. Other top contenders include Sean O’Malley, Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov, making the path to the title highly competitive.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Macau or plan to attend Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at the Galaxy Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo is live on ESPN+ you can purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo?

The next event after Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo is UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.