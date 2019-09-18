PETA Goes After Khabib Nurmagomedov For Wrestling Bears

Spread the word!













People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have caught wind of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s history of wrestling with bears. And they are not happy.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC, owing to his top-level grappling and wrestling. As a testament to his ability on the ground, it’s always been mentioned how “The Eagle” used to wrestle bears as a child.

There is even footage of it while Nurmagomedov has also done it as recently as earlier this year. Following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 earlier this month, it seems PETA were finally made aware of it with UK director Elisa Allen urging the UFC to evaluate its relationship with the lightweight champion:

“PETA encourages the UFC to evaluate its relationship with Mr. Nurmagomedov until he shows a clear change in attitude and a commitment to showing animals the respect that they deserve,” Allen told Business Insider. “Wrestling with a chained bear is loathsome behavior that shows an utter lack of respect for and consideration of who these animals are.

“In the wild, bears roam across vast territories, foraging, swimming, digging in the dirt, climbing trees, searching for a mate, and expressing other essential, natural types of behavior. Those used in Russia for ‘boxing,’ ‘dancing,’ or other archaic forms of entertainment are typically torn from their mothers as cubs, chained, caged, muzzled, beaten, and deprived of everything that’s meaningful to them. PETA urges Mr. Nurmagomedov to stick to wrestling with willing human opponents.”

It will be interesting to see if Nurmagomedov has any response to PETA.

