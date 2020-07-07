Pedro Munhoz Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Frankie Edgar Fight

Spread the word!













Bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz has tested positive for the coronavirus and therefore won’t fight former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar on July 15.

Raul Lopez of MMA Fusion broke the news to his followers on social media.

“I’ve been told that Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19. He was supposed to fight against Frankie Edgar on July 15,” Lopez wrote.

I’ve been told that Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19. He was supposed to fight against Frankie Edgar on July 15 in #UFCFightNight172#UFC #COVIDー19 — Raul Lopez (@RaulMMAFusion) July 6, 2020

Ariel Helwani later confirmed the report was true and revealed the UFC are actively trying to find Edgar a replacement opponent.

“Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, scheduled for July 15, has been canceled, sources say, after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today,” Helwani tweeted. “Munhoz is feeling OK at this time. Edgar won’t get a replacement. Unclear when he’ll finally make his 135-pound debut.”

“Update: I’m told the UFC is in fact trying to find a replacement for Edgar. Obviously there are hurdles with the travel and testing but that is the current plan, so perhaps he finally gets to make his 135 debut after all.”

Update: I’m told the UFC is in fact trying to find a replacement for Edgar. Obviously there are hurdles with the travel and testing but that is the current plan, so perhaps he finally gets to make his 135 debut after all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

Edgar was supposed to make his bantamweight debut earlier this year against Cory Sandhagen but opted to take a last-minute fight against featherweight contender ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC Busan instead. ‘The Answer’ lost the fight by first-round TKO to stretch his losing streak to two, after a failed 145lb title shot at Max Holloway. After a delay, Edgar was finally set to make his move to 135lbs on July 15. Right now, it is unclear exactly who his opponent will be come fight night.

Muhnoz was looking to get back to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling last time out. Prior to that the Brazilian scored the biggest win of his career when he shockingly knocked out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235.

Who should replace Pedro Muhnoz and fight Frankie Edgar on July 15?