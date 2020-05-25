Frankie Edgar To Make 135lb Debut Against Pedro Munhoz On July 11

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has a new date and opponent for his long-awaited bantamweight debut. Edgar will face off against top contender Pedro Munhoz on July 11 according to MMA Fighting whose report reads.

““The Answer” and Pedro Munhoz have agreed to a 135-pound clash at UFC’s upcoming card on July 11, multiple sources told MMA Fighting. The UFC has to yet to officially announce the event and its location.”

Edgar decided to drop down from featherweight after falling short in his third shot at the 145lb title against Max Holloway. The 38-year-old previously lost twice in title bouts against featherweight legend Jose Aldo.

Cory Sandhagen was originally the opponent set to welcome Edgar to his new division. The two fighters were supposed to meet earlier this year but the former 155lb king decided to delay his drop in weight for a late notice fight against Chan Sung Jung AKA The Korean Zombie. Edgar stepped in at UFC Busan in December for Brian Ortega who was forced out the bout due to injury. Things did not go well for Edgar and he was quickly stopped by ‘Korean Zombie’ inside one round.

Munhoz is looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a decision defeat against fellow contender Aljamian Sterling in June 2019. Munhoz was riding an impressive three-fight win streak heading into the bout which included a high-profile, upset win over former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Who do you think wins when Frankie Edgar faces off against Pedro Munhoz on July 11?