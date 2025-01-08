UFC star Payton Talbott offers to fight Andrew Tate: ‘He has this vendetta against women’

Ahead of his return next weekend, unbeaten bantamweight contender, Payton Talbott has offered to fight controversial British influencer, Andrew Tate next — claiming the social commentator has a “vendetta against women.

Talbott, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, has been sidelined since he turned in his ninth straight win at UFC 303 during International Fight Week last summer, landing a stunning 19-second knockout win over Yiannis Ghemmouri.

Returning to action next weekend in search of his tenth straight victory in mixed martial arts, Talbott is set to take on Brazilian contender and dangerous striker, Raoni Barcelos in a high-stakes showdown at UFC 311 in Los Angeles.

Payton Talbott offers to fight Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return

And ahead of the pairing, Talbott claimed he would be open to fighting either former UFC cornerman, David Goggins — as well as polarizing infleuncer, Tate — claiming the latter is the “antithesis” of him when it comes to how they live their lives, and suggested the former had a “vendetta” against women.

“Man, he’s (Andrew Tate) just like the antithesis of me,” Payton Talbott told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Yeah, he is. It’s like what I said in that video. It just seems like somebody cheated on him when he was younger, and now he has this vendetta against women.”

Payton Talbott is down for a matchup with Andrew Tate and David Goggins 😂 pic.twitter.com/BZQ5Pi2ij6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 8, 2025

“I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture,” Payton Talbott continued.

Talbott’s call out of the controversial Tate comes hot on the heels of speculation regarding his kickboxing career from former interim UFC lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee — who questioned how people believed the Brit was a world champion striker.