Payton Talbott finishes Yanis Ghemmouri with brutal 19 second KO victory – UFC 303 Highlights

Unbeaten bantamweight contender, Payton Talbott moves to 9-0 tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 303 — flattening Yanis Ghemmouri inside just 19-seconds with a hellacious knockout win.

Talbott, who made his third outing under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion tonight, had previously laid waste to both Nick Aguirre, and Cameron Saaiman — following a win on the Contender Series earlier in his career.

And with much scrutiny surrounding the 25-year-old prospect, Talbott improved to 9-0 tonight against Frenchman, Ghemmouri — courtesy of a stunning finish in the opening round.

Walking the former down early in the round, Talbott would miss with an initial flashing jab, before uncorking a massive straight right down the pipe of Ghemmouri, before following up with ground strikes after attempting to score a walk-off finish.

Following his victory, Talbott suggested a pairing with Adrian Yanez in his fourth appearance in the promotion, questioning if his status as a contender was actually granted.

Below, catch the highlights from Payton Talbott’s stunning knockout win at UFC 303