Paulo Costa Won’t Be Ready To Fight Until April, Wants To Coach The Ultimate Fighter With Israel Adesanya

A representative for Paulo Costa has confirmed that the young Brazilian middleweight is, in fact, injured and will not be ready to compete again until the early second quarter of 2020.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Costa’s representative, Wallid Ismail, admitted the UFC is looking for a new opponent for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who Costa had earned the right to challenge next.

“I have just heard that UFC will find another opponent for Adesanya,” Ismail said. “I can’t even imagine Adesanya fighting against anyone else other than Paulo Costa.

“Paulo will be ready to fight in April 2020. and this is the kind of fight all MMA fans want to watch. They truly hate each other. (and) they are both undefeated. The potential of this fight is limitless.”

Ismail then suggested that the UFC keep the rivalry between Adesanya and Costa alive by allowing them to coach a season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) against each other. That would obviously conclude with the pair finally fighting in a pay-per-view (PPV) showdown after the show’s conclusion.

“This fight has all the ingredients to break all UFC pay-per-view records,” he continued. “Paulo is certain Adesanya is going to lose any time soon, but he really wants to be the first to beat him up.”

However, UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is working on “something else” for their 185-pound champ. From the looks of it, it could very well be a meeting between the African-born titleholder and Yoel Romero.

